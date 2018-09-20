Fortis gets first credit rating upgrade in a long time on Rs 450 crore loan

Fortis Healthcare on September 20 said ICRA has upgraded the rating on its Rs 450 crore loan, as Fortis repaid the overdue debt obligations and addressed the delays in debt servicing in May 2018.

The rating upgrade of Fortis is for Rs 250 crore non-convertible debentures, Rs 105 crore fund-based limits and a term loan of Rs 105 crore.

The ratings upgraded from C to B plus and have been placed on a watch with developing implications.

The ratings are related to Fortis Hospitals, Escorts Heart Institute and Research Centre and Hiranandani Healthcare

ICRA's upgrade is the first the healthcare provider has managed to get from a rating agency in several quarters.

Fortis is facing both liquidity and operational issues including allegations the erstwhile promoters took nearly Rs 500 crore out of the company. The long-delayed bidding process, external factors like government capping the prices of stents and knee implants, and cases related to overcharging of patients are also plaguing the company.

ICRA also reaffirmed credit ratings of Rs 600 crore commercial paper and Rs 20 crore non-fund based limits.

"The company has also arranged additional funds which will enable it in managing its operations in the short term; however, it will remain reliant on debt funding and refinancing till the time the proposed deal with IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHH) is consummated," ICRA added.

ICRA said the conclusion of the deal with IHH will be credit positive as it will result in an equity infusion of Rs 4,000 crore and help in funding the exit of private equity investors from SRL.

The deal will also fund the proposed acquisition of assets of Business Trust (BT) listed on Singapore Stock Exchange. This will help in eliminating the service fees paid to BT and increase future EBITDA.

Last month, Fortis shareholders' approved the sale of their company to Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare for $1.1 billion.

However, ICRA did also warn the operational performance of Fortis is expected to remain weak and liquidity may stay stretched till new management takes control and infusion of funds happen.