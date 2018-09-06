Fortis chairman says focusing on strengthening governance, transparency

Fortis Healthcare is focusing on strengthening governance and transparency, even as tries to restore the health of the business.

Fortis shareholders last month approved the sale of their company to Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare in a $1.1 billion deal. The deal is awaiting approval from Competition Commission of India (CCI).

"Our focus in the future will be on strengthening governance

and transparency and restoring the health of the business," said Ravi Rajagopal, Chairman of Fortis Healthcare in the company's latest annual report.

On IHH merger Rajagopal said the new partnership will open up new possibilities, bring in funds and chart a fresh course, thereby, placing Fortis in a far more stronger and resilient position.

Fortis also said it will appoint an external agency to undertake scrutiny of its internal controls and compliances after an investigation found systemic lapses in company's treasury operations that led former promoters, Singh, to take Rs 500 crore out of the company.

"The Board intends to appoint an external agency of repute to undertake a scrutiny of the internal controls and compliance framework in order

to strengthen processes and build a robust governance framework," the company said.

"They will also assess the additional requisite steps to be taken in

relation to the significant matters identified in the Investigation Report including, inter alia, initiating an internal enquiry," the company added.

The board also said at this juncture it was still unable to make a

determination on whether a fraud has occurred in respect of the matters covered in the investigation by the external legal firm, considering the limitations on the information available to the external legal firm and their qualifications and disclaimers as described in their Investigation Report.

Fortis board in February appointed legal firm Luthra & Luthra to carry out an independent investigation to find out if there were any lapses of the company’s control procedures and governance after allegations that the erstwhile promoters took out around Rs 500 crore through inter-corporate deposits. The ICDs were placed through three companies related to erstwhile promoters.