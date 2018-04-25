Fortis calls Manipal-TPG's one-time waiver as 'onerous' to a competitive bid process

Fortis Healthcare Wednesday said - it declined a "one-time waiver" offered by Manipal-TPG consortium permitting the latter with a limited ability to allow due diligence from other bidders.

"Manipal and TPG sought to impose additional onerous conditions on the Company over and above those contained in the Implementation Agreement that would limit the ability of Fortis to run a competitive bid process if such conditions were to be accepted," Fortis said in a statement to stock exchanges.

In a letter written to Fortis Board, Manipal-TPG offered a "one-time waiver" to provide due diligence access to the approved bidders subject to conditions that included right to revise the offer over the bids that Fortis received as part of the suggested due diligence. Any competing bid selected by the Fortis Board will be referred along with Manipal-TPG bid to the Fortis shareholders for voting.

"For example, while the terms of the existing Implementation Agreement enables the board to contract with any person who has submitted a binding bid (after providing a 5 day notice to Manipal and TPG for them to submit a revised proposal), the Manipal Revised Proposal sought to take away this right from Fortis," Fortis spokesperson said.

Fortis said the implementation agreement that was signed between the two parties remains valid.

The implementation sets out the agreement between the parties in relation to the demerger proposal, conditions precedent and appropriate representations, warranties and indemnities from one party to the other and related matters.

As per the implementation agreement Fortis is neither permitted to consider any of the unsolicited offers (with exception of the Hero and Burman Offer) nor provide due diligence access to any person.

"We expect FHL(Fortis) Board and the Committee to provide us with the opportunity to deliver a revised proposal to the FHL Board in accordance with the terms of the Implementation Agreement in response to any further binding bids including revisions to existing binding bids received by the FHL Board," Manipal-TPG said in the latest revised offer on April 23.

The Fortis Board is expected to take a final decision on Thursday based on the recommendations of the advisory committee headed by Deepak Kapoor, former PWC Chairman.

Renuka Ramnath has resigned from the advisory committee.

In a notification to stock exchanges Fortis said it received a resignation of Renuka Ramnath. She excused herself from being the member of the committee due to her pre-occupation.

"The same will be tabled before the Board at the scheduled meeting on April 26 for their consideration and vacancy so caused shall be filled, bu the Board of Directors, with a person of eminent repute," Fortis said in a statement.

With resignation of Ramnath, Lalit Bhasin and Kapoor will be left on the advisory committee.