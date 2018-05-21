Fortis board member, under scrutiny from minority shareholders, Tejinder Shergill resigns

Fortis Healthcare said on late May 20 that its independent director, Lt Gen Tejinder Shergill, has resigned from the board due to personal reasons.

His resignation comes ahead of the crucial extraordinary general meeting on May 22 to decide the fate of four independent directors – Brian Tempest, Harpal Singh, Sabina Vaisoha and Gen Shergill.

In his email to Fortis, Shergill said: “Having previous knowledge of the company and despite my various commitments, I had agreed to join the board of Fortis Healthcare to complete the quorum as several members had left the board; Now that there are sufficient members on the board, my many commitments preclude my sparing any further time. Kindly accept my resignation from the board of Fortis Healthcare Ltd.”

Shergill, a 73-year-old retired army officer, was appointed as an additional director in March 2018. Shergill is associated with group companies promoted by Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh.

He was the director on Fortis' board between June 2005 and September 2013.

He later joined the boards of SRL in 2013, and SRL Diagnostics Private Limited in 2015 as independent director.

In April this year, institutional investors – East Bridge Capital and Jupiter India Fund had sought the removal of these four directors for allegedly failing to work in the interest of shareholders, particularly in their handling of the hospital chain's proposed sale.

The four directors were also under scrutiny for backing the offer made by Munjal-Burmans, despite opposition from other board members, financial and legal advisors.