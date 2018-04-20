Fortis board decision to consider binding offers, may push IHH, Fosun on backfoot in the takeover battle

IHH Healthcare and Fosun may have to look at the option of hostile bid or reaching out to the shareholders directly with the offer to purchase shares at a substantial premium compared to the bid favoured by the Fortis board @viswanath_pilla Viswanath Pilla

Fortis Healthcare Board on Thursday categorically said it will only consider “binding offers”, a move that may push Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare and China’s Fosun on backfoot in the bidding battle. While IHH proposed to invest Rs 4,000 crore through preferential allotment valuing Fortis at Rs 160 per share, Fosun offered Rs 156 per share to invest Rs 2,300 crore for an equity stake of 25 percent. Both the offers are non-binding.

The two binding offers from Manipal-TPG consortium offered Fortis a valuation of Rs 156 per share and Sunil Munjal of Hero Enterprise and Burmans of Dabur team have offered to invest around Rs 1,500 crore without due diligence offering around Rs 160 apiece.



“What we are saying is whatever the binding bids that are available on April 25 when the advisory committee sits down, those are the ones we actually focus on and the best one from there will be send to us next day April 26 to the board meeting of Fortis Healthcare than it will go to the shareholders,” said Brian Tempest, independent director on Fortis Board in a media call.



Fortis Board that met on Thursday also decided to appoint an advisory committee chaired by Deepak Kapoor, former Chairman and CEO of PwC India to evaluate the offers and make final recommendation to the Board on the most eligible one by April 26. The committee will be assisted by the Standard Chartered Bank (SCB).





IHH was yet to respond to Moneycontrol's queries seeking a comment on the group’s next plan of action at the time of publishing the story. Fosun spokesperson couldn’t be reached for a comment.

With the latest decision of the Fortis Board - IHH Healthcare and Fosun may have to look at the option of hostile bid or reaching out to the shareholders directly with the offer to purchase shares at a substantial premium compared to the bid favoured by the Board.

But that’s not going to be easy, said a top executive at a large domestic investment bank. “Hostile takeovers have very little history of success in India,” the above executive said. “Since the board has decided that it will only accept binding offers, it’s better for the other interested bidders to go back to the drawing board, rework on their offers and come up with something more in line with board's requirement,” he added.

Fortis board decision was welcomed by Manipal-TPG and Munjal-Burmans.

“Well we are happy with the process laid out and will participate,” said Ranjan Pai of Manipal Hospitals commenting on the Board’s decision.

“We are pleased to note that the Board of Fortis Healthcare has found merit in our offer, which is simple, binding and is the quickest to implement,” said Sunil Munjal, Chairman of Hero Enterprise. “We believe that our offer is the most compelling, and is significantly better than any other options being explored by the company,” Munjal said.

On Thursday, shares of Fortis rose 2.66 percent to end at Rs 148.45 on BSE, while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.28 percent.