you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 08:16 PM IST

Fortinet enables Intent-based Segmentation in its new product line

Organizations can achieve adaptive security by intelligently segmenting IT assets in accordance with the business intent.

Fortinet, cybersecurity solution vendor, announced that its high-performance FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs) will include intent-based segmentation capabilities.

Intent-based Segmentation, according to the company, facilitates advanced features such as granular access control, continuous trust assessment and automated threat protection.

Organizations are seeking adaptive and predictive protection that prevents the spread of threats throughout the network.

With Intent-based Segmentation, organizations can achieve adaptive security by intelligently segmenting IT assets in accordance with the business intent.

“Traditional security solutions aren’t agile enough to adequately secure organizations and effectively mitigate risk. As a result, more businesses are considering network segmentation to augment their security strategy, but don’t know where to start. With the extension of its FortiGate NGFW portfolio, Fortinet is making it easier for organizations to start segmenting their networks intelligently and with the business objectives at the forefront,” says, Zeus Kerravala, Principal Analyst at ZK Research.

The new product line includes FortiGate 3600E, FortiGate 3400E, FortiGate 600E and FortiGate 400E Series.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 08:16 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Technology

