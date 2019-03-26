Former Lego CEO steps down from board as part of generation shift

Former President and CEO of Danish toymaker Lego, Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen, will step down from the the board of the toymaker at the general meeting in April, the company's owner said on March 26.

"This is a completely natural next step in the generation shift," said Chief Executive Soren Thorup Sorensen of Kirkbi, the family holding company behind Lego.

Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen will remain chairman of the board at Kirkbi and vice chairman of the Lego Foundation, the company said.