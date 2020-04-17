App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh invests in CreditEnable, a marketplace for SME finance

The former president of IndiGo also joins the Global Advisory Board of CreditEnable

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Former IndiGo President Aditya Ghosh has joined the Global Advisory Board of CreditEnable, the UK-headquartered marketplace for SME finance.

Ghosh, who sits on the board of hospitality chain OYO, has also made a personal investment in the company. He did not disclose further details.

CreditEnable, which has been operating in India since 2017, wants to expand its presence in the market, the company said in a statement.

"With an aim to find solutions to some of world’s biggest financial problems, CreditEnable is building an organised marketplace for SME financing online, by helping SMEs to improve their creditworthiness & increase their access to affordable credit, while simultaneously enabling lenders reduce the risk of default and on-board higher quality borrowers," Ghosh said.

"In these difficult times, we have decided to ramp up our activities in India to cater to the increasing demand for finance from the SME sector," added Nadia Sood, the company''s founder and chief executive.

Baked by AI, CreditEnable identifies lenders and products for each borrower based on his specific business requirements.

Other members on the advisory board include Ishaat Hussain - former Tata Sons CFO and Abhijit Sen - former CFO Citi India.

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 01:31 pm

tags #Business #Companies

