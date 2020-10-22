Former IMAX CEO Greg Foster joins PVR's director board

Multiplex operator PVR announced the appointment of Greg Foster, former CEO of IMAX Entertainment and Senior Executive Vice-President of IMAX Corporation, to its board of directors.

Foster, who owns and operates Foster + Crew, Inc., an entertainment and media consulting firm based in Los Angeles, is the first American director on PVR's board.

With Foster's appointment, the board has expanded to nine members. He currently has clients including Apple Corp and CJ.

Foster left IMAX in 2018 after being in the company for close to two decades.

According to a news report, Foster, after the release of Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, had said that the film had used IMAX extensively in its marketing and he felt that Dunkirk represented the peak of what he was trying to do with brand IMAX.

The war film released in 2017 was shot with Imax cameras.

Along with building a brand name for IMAX, Foster has to his credit expansion of Imax not just in the US but in many international markets like China, India.

In India, IMAX has signed agreements with multiplex operators like PVR, INOX, Cinepolis and overall has around 42 screens across the country.

While India is far behind when compared to China in the number of IMAX screens, the company aims to have 100 IMAX screens in India in the coming years.

In China, the company has as many as 700 IMAX screens.

PVR last year had upgraded two IMAX theatres with new technology IMAX with Laser. The IMAX Laser technology costs around Rs 18 crore which is nearly double of a regular IMAX theatre.

A few Indian films have also been remastered in IMAX format including Akshay Kumar's Gold, Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmaavat, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Dhoom 3, among others.

Due to the immersive format, these films saw strong business at the box office.

For example, Padmaavat was distributed to an additional 42 IMAX theatres in 10 markets outside of India. In the overseas market, the film raked in $1.3 million across a total of 54 IMAX theatres in its opening weekend run for a $24,000 per-screen average.