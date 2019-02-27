Former IBM security executive Rakesh Kharwal joins Cyberbit as regional chief

Cyberbit , provider of Cyber Range training and simulation platforms, announced that former Country Manager for IBM Security Software, Rakesh Kharwal, will take the helm of Cyberbit’s rapidly expanding operations in the region as Managing Director, India/South Asia and ASEAN.

Kharwal has a track record spanning over 25 years in the IT industry with over 15 years in the cybersecurity space with stints at Microsoft, McAfee and most recently he served as India/South Asia Country Manager for IBM Security Software where he was instrumental in helping Governments & corporates improve their cyber security posture with better orchestration and automation of their security detection and response capabilities. Kharwal will take the reins of the sales, marketing and support teams serving customers across India and Southeast Asia.

“We extend a warm welcome to Rakesh and are excited to have such an excellent leader to drive strategic engagements to improve the cyber security posture of all sectors in this important region,” said Adi Dar, Cyberbit CEO. “India is a key focus market for Cyberbit and our commitment to the Indian market motivated the decision to establish APAC headquarters in New Delhi NCR.”

“Cyberbit has proven technology that perfectly addresses several leading cybersecurity issues; like bridging the cyber skill gap through the industry leading simulated learning platform, monitoring threats across both IT & OT networks or helping organizations improve their detection & response with better security orchestration and automation” says Rakesh Kharwal, Managing Director, India / South Asia and ASEAN at Cyberbit. “This product/market fit and the stellar reputation of Cyberbit represent great potential for fast growth.”