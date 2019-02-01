App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 10:43 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Former Australian lawmaker retires from board of Huawei unit

John Brumby, a former premier of the state of Victoria, will leave the world's biggest maker or telecommunications equipment on March 1 after eight years as a director of it's Australian subsidiary.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

A former Australian lawmaker retired from the board of the local arm of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on February 1, potentially weakening the firm's efforts to withstand government moves to restrict its market access on security grounds.

John Brumby, a former premier of the state of Victoria, will leave the world's biggest maker or telecommunications equipment on March 1 after eight years as a director of it's Australian subsidiary.

Brumby's exit reduces Huawei's influence in Canberra at a time when Western nations increase scrutiny of Chinese telcoms equipment makers over concern that China's government could use their products for espionage. Huawei says the concern is unfounded.

Brumby was a key figure in Huawei's unsuccessful efforts to prevent Australia's conservative government banning the company from participating in the country's fifth-generation (5G) communications network last year.

related news

"The timing of my retirement from the board is completely unrelated to any recent commentary regarding China and Huawei," Brumby said in an emailed statement.

"I remain a strong supporter of closer ties between Australia and China, particularly in the fields of investment, trade, education and R&D."

Huawei has been under siege since the arrest of its chief financial officer in Canada in December at the behest of the United States. The U.S. Justice Department has accused Huawei of bank fraud and conspiring to steal trade secrets. Huawei denies wrongdoing.

Though barred from Australia's 5G network, Huawei has maintained its presence in the region and has secured a series of contracts in the face of Australian objection.

"Brumby, as a former premier, carries weight as a lobbyist. Losing someone of the stature will hurt Huawei's efforts to prosecute its case and to be allowed to expand in the region," said Haydon Manning, professor of politics at Flinders University in South Australia.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 10:32 am

tags #Companies #Huawei #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.