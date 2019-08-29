App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 12:02 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Forever 21 prepares for potential bankruptcy filing: Report

Forever 21 is looking to secure a potential debtor-in-possession loan to take the company into Chapter 11, even as some window remains to strike a last-minute deal, the report added.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Fashion retailer Forever 21 Inc is preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing, Bloomberg reported on August 29, citing people with knowledge of the plans.

The company has been in talks for additional financing and is working with a team of advisers to help restructure its debt, but negotiations with possible lenders have so far stalled, Bloomberg reported.

Forever 21 is looking to secure a potential debtor-in-possession loan to take the company into Chapter 11, even as some window remains to strike a last-minute deal, the report added.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 11:54 am

tags #Companies #Forever 21 #world

