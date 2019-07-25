App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Forever 21 faces flak for shipping diet bars with online plus-size orders

Several people who received such bars took to social media soon after to vent their anger and disappointment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/ Jesse Marisaelao
Image: Twitter/ Jesse Marisaelao

Fast fashion brand Forever 21 has been facing the flak from customers over allegations of fat-shaming. The brand was found shipping diet bars along with their plus-size online orders.

Atkins lemon diet bars were sent out as sample items to plus-sized customers, which prodded them to wonder if the company was shipping out the free products only with orders that were above a certain size.

These snack bars are supposed to be a part of Atkins’ low-carb diet, according to the company’s website. The diet bars are touted to help people lose weight by reducing carbohydrate intake.

Close

After facing backlash on Twitter for the decision to send out these bars, the “millennial” fashion brand issued a statement saying they surprised the customers with free test products from third parties from time to time. They said these were sent out randomly to various customers for a limited period of time, regardless of their apparel size.

related news

They also tendered an apology stating it as an “oversight” and guaranteeing that they didn’t intend to offend anyone in any way, reported The Independent.

Diversity and inclusivity are increasingly becoming important traits in fashion, with more and more people seeking representation for of all shapes, sizes, and colours of people.

Several people who received such bars took to social media soon after to vent their anger and disappointment.




 
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 02:10 pm

tags #fast fashion brand #fat shaming #Forever 21

