Forever 21 faces flak for shipping diet bars with online plus-size orders

Fast fashion brand Forever 21 has been facing the flak from customers over allegations of fat-shaming. The brand was found shipping diet bars along with their plus-size online orders.

Atkins lemon diet bars were sent out as sample items to plus-sized customers, which prodded them to wonder if the company was shipping out the free products only with orders that were above a certain size.

These snack bars are supposed to be a part of Atkins’ low-carb diet, according to the company’s website. The diet bars are touted to help people lose weight by reducing carbohydrate intake.

After facing backlash on Twitter for the decision to send out these bars, the “millennial” fashion brand issued a statement saying they surprised the customers with free test products from third parties from time to time. They said these were sent out randomly to various customers for a limited period of time, regardless of their apparel size.

They also tendered an apology stating it as an “oversight” and guaranteeing that they didn’t intend to offend anyone in any way, reported The Independent.

Diversity and inclusivity are increasingly becoming important traits in fashion, with more and more people seeking representation for of all shapes, sizes, and colours of people.



Yeah uh I will not be shopping at Forever 21. This is ridiculous. You know some ad person thought this was a fantastic ~targeted campaign. Gross. Gross gross gross. (Also Atkins bars are disgusting so it's like INSULT TO INJURY) https://t.co/mQ7niVnMhR

— kaye toal (@ohkayewhatever) July 23, 2019



WTF @Forever21 ?? You don’t get to weight shame your customers with Atkins bars, that’s not how this works. https://t.co/xHjhIkJFQt

— Trust Your Body Project (@Whitneycatalano) July 23, 2019



Apparently @Forever21 sends out Atkins bars with all of its orders, which sends a wildly dangerous message to ALL of its customers. Not only is it fatshaming, it could also trigger people of all sizes who have EDs. This is as dangerous as it is inappropriate. https://t.co/gPfr3jMUK4

— Samantha Puc (@theverbalthing) July 23, 2019



I went from a size 24 to 18, still a plus size girl, so I ordered jeans from @Forever21 Opened the package, when I looked inside I see this Atkins bar. What are you trying to Tell me Forever 21, I’m FAT, LOSE WEIGHT? do you give these to NON-PLUS SIZE WOMEN as well? pic.twitter.com/ds8kUTs7T7

— MissGG (@MissGirlGames) July 19, 2019



my mom ordered some clothes from @Forever21 ‘s plus size collection and they sent a Atkins diet bar along with the stuff she ordered pic.twitter.com/Lxi6XnuOB1

— jesse (@jessemarisaelao) July 19, 2019

Several people who received such bars took to social media soon after to vent their anger and disappointment.