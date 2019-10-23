App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Forensic report on DHFL: KPMG to present final signed version soon

KPMG's forensic report on DHFL is still in the draft stage. When presented to bankers, the report was still unsigned.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Lenders will be sending findings of KPMG's forensic audit report to debt-ridden DHFL to seek its reply, CNBC-TV18 reports.

DHFL is expected to disclose the essence of the banker's note to the exchanges, sources told CNBC-TV18. KPMG's forensic report on DHFL is still in the draft stage. When presented to bankers, the report was still unsigned.

KPMG is expected to present the final signed version of the forensic report shortly.

Close

Also Read | With forensic audit confirming fund diversion, endgame nearing for DHFL & Wadhawans

related news

The lenders have said that they had earlier apprised the Reserve Bank of India that they wish to convert loans to equity and then run the company.

Bankers told CNBC-TV18 that they plan to let Kapil Wadhawan hold around a 10 percent stake in the company as a revamp now seems unlikely. They added that all lenders want a total change of management.

It was earlier reported that the KPMG audit had found that DHFL promoters had diverted nearly Rs 20,000 crore of bank loans to its related entities.

Also read | DHFL forensic audit confirms diversion of Rs 20,000cr: Report

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 06:41 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited #India #KPMG

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.