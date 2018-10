The bygone year was momentous for the Indian economy. As the effects of demonetization and the rollout of the goods and services tax (GST) wore off, new hurdles sprung up, by means of a weakening rupee and escalating crude oil prices. In spite of the inopportune financial situation, Indian entrepreneurs have managed to multiply their wealth in the past 12 months. Here are the top 10 business people who made it to the Forbes India Rich List 2018.