For NPS' success, distribution cost hike is the key

Mudit Sirohi, a 36-year-old businessman recently filed a complaint with his bank about being issued a pension product of a private insurer even though he had specifically sought a National Pension System (NPS) product. He later found out that the bank found the distribution incentive 'too low' for NPS and hence he was sold a product of their sister company.

NPS, a product regulated by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has witnessed a growth in the assets under management (AUM). However, pension fund managers said that inadequate distribution charges have kept the private sector numbers low.

"We cannot even take basic decisions like hiring a few hundred employees to market the product because distribution fee is very low," said the chief executive of a private sector pension fund.

To keep the Permanent Retirement Account (PRA) numbers growing, steady growth in retirement advisors is also required.

The fund management fee is capped at 0.01 percent of the amount. This has made it an affordable product for the customer, but distributors find the charges to be too low.

What is NPS?

NPS is the contributory pension scheme launched by the Union government in January 2004. It was made compulsory for all new government employees.

Those in all non-governmental livelihoods, including those not in any organised sector, were invited to join from 2009.

In January 2014, PFRDA decided that there will be a re-selection process for private sector fund managers for NPS. The pension regulator had said that all licenses that would be issued post this will be valid for five years.

Once a product is purchased, it continues till an individual attains the age of 60 years. After that, 60 percent of the lumpsum amount can be withdrawn (tax free) while 40 percent of the corpus is used to purchase an annuity plan so that it helps an individual get a monthly income.

To be eligible for managing private sector NPS, the entity must be in a registered financial services business, monitored by the authority or the Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India or the insurance regulatory body. It also must have a positive net worth (meaning, a profit) and be engaged in financial business for the preceding five years.

In the last round, the lowest bid of 1 paise for every Rs 100 of NPS funds was selected as the final pension fund management fee. Reliance Capital Pension Fund who had then made this lowest bid had on August 10 announced its decision to exit the sector. All its assets have now been transferred to LIC Pension Fund.

There are seven pension fund managers in the private sector. One of the biggest problems, said the chief financial officer at one of the firms, is to convince corporate employees to take NPS as an additional product.

"While there is a Rs 50,000 additional tax exemption available for the product, the most common question is why should they take another retirement product when they have a provident fund for which money gets deducted every month. Considering the costs involved, we are also unable to have multiple touch-points to convince the customer," he added.

Distribution woes

Due to the low costs associated with the product, fund managers are also required to keep costs under control. A foreign direct investment (FDI) cap of 49 percent means that global players cannot have a majority control in the business.

In the next round of selection of pension fund managers that is expected to be done after the new PFRDA chairman is appointed by November 2019. Sources said that the idea will be to not go with the lowest bid but to look at a business model that will be sustainable for a longer term in the industry.