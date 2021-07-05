Food delivery platforms, Zomato and Swiggy stare at risk from restaurant body which moved CCI on discount issue

Zomato filed its DRHP with the market regulator on April 28, stating that will offer equity shares aggregating up to Rs 8,250 crore (nearly $1.1 billion).

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on

July 1 moved the Competition Commission of India (CCI) highlighting anti-competitive practices by Zomato and Swiggy which include bundling of services, data masking and exorbitant commission charged, price parity agreements, deep discounting, including forcing the restaurant partners to give discounts to maintain appropriate listing, among others.

The move comes at a time when the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved Zomato's application for initial public offering (IPO).

So, will this move impact Zomato's IPO?

The company in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) has stated risks which include the company's value of network diminishing if they fail to retain existing restaurant partners or are unable to add new restaurants.

Zomato also cited the 'logout ' movement by restaurants which did not agree with discount terms.

Under the campaign, which was started in August 2019 against Zomato's Gold subscription programme, as many as 300 restaurants had started a Twitter campaign to announce their delisting from platforms such as Zomato Gold, EazyDiner, Dineout’s Gourmet Passport, Nearbuy, MagicPin among others.

The company in its DRHP also cited the 2019 policy on penalties on restaurants for delayed orders, which was rolled back based on feedback.

While the company has listed the above as risks, when it comes to NRAI moving CCI, Karan Taurani, VP, Elara Capital, said that the move will not hurt the company's IPO listing.

"I don't think it will hurt the IPO listing because things are not going to be possible without the aggregator ecosystem. The order value in India is predominantly low. And apps like Zomato and Swiggy offer scale," he said.

According to Taurani, what this can do is that the commission rate on Zomato is 16-17 percent from the restaurants. And there were talks of increasing these rates. So, NRAI filing information with the CCI highlighting anti-competitive practices by Zomato and Swiggy may result in putting control on these high commission rates.

Even Anurag Katriar, President of NRAI, in conversation with Moneycontrol said that in the last 5-6 years, delivery commission fees have skyrocketed.

This is why NRAI wants CCI to investigate the matter and take notice of the irregularities in the market, said Katriar.

Taurani concurs. "While the system cannot survive without the (online food) aggregators, these platforms will also have to be wary and know that they can't charge anything and there needs to be a balance," he said.

However, it doesn't look like restaurants will look at delisting, said Katriar.

"Few brands have moved out as they preferred doing business on their own terms rather than the terms of e-commerce platforms," said NRAI's president.

But the majority of them continue to be listed on these platforms as the dependence on e-commerce has increased, said Katriar.

Taurani said that "the aggregator ecosystem is very important as even bigger QSR (quick-service restaurant) chains, except Dominos, see 20 percent order coming from their own app and a larger portion of orders come through platforms like Zomato and Swiggy."

Yet, there are risks for Zomato.

"In terms of concerns, one is the entry of a third player. Amazon has been testing waters since last year; if it comes it won't enter like Ola Foods or Uber Eats offering deep discounts. And if Amazon comes, it won't be looking at 4-5 percent market share. It will be at least looking at a 15 percent market share," said Taurani.

Another concern he pointed out is profitability. "In metro cities, the growth is plateauing now. Incremental growth will come from increased frequency and this will come only basis discounting."

The third concern he noted is tier II and III markets. "Those are the markets wherein the order value is low. Frequency of ordering is also low."

Due to the above concerns, the growth rate estimated for Zomato at 25-30 percent can become half, he added.