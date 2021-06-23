‘FOGG chal raha hai’: How Vini Cosmetics beat heavyweights like ITC, HUL in the deodorant market

PC: Pricee.com

Vini Cosmetics has been in the spotlight since global investment giant KKR, announced a Rs 4,600 crore investment for the controlling stake in the company.

KKR, which had earlier invested in Reliance Retail, Eurokids, Lenskart, and Coffee Day Enterprises in India, said the company’s performance was impressive.

“Vini has established itself as one of the fastest-growing personal care companies in India, and the strong consumer brand loyalty for FOGG and its other personal care products is truly impressive,” Gaurav Trehan, Partner at KKR, said in a statement announcing the investment.

KKR’s investment is being seen as a validation of Vini Cosmetics’ success. Despite being present in a segment, which has FMCG behemoths such as ITC and HUL, the company through innovation and effective communication has stayed ahead of the curve and commands the largest market share in it.

Beyond the sex appeal

Vini Cosmetics, experts say, was able to break through the clutter in the market, when it entered in 2011, with innovation and effective communication. In its launch campaign, the company communicated about offering a better value proposition as it used no gas in its product and hence offered “800 sprays for a bottle”. This strategy proved effective and helped the company gain recognition in the market.

In its campaign in 2015, too, the company adopted a different approach and made its deodorant a part of the everyday conversation through the tagline “FOGG chal raha hai”, at a time when most other advertisements in the category featured sultry women and talked about the sex appeal of their products.

“FOGG is a cosmetic player with a non-cosmetic appeal. The brand addresses the basics as opposed to what all others address. The ‘all-perfume and no-gas' USP has worked effectively for them,” said Harish Bijoor, Brand Strategy Expert and Founder, Harish Bijoor Consults.

These moves have helped Vini Cosmetics gain an edge over other players in the segment as shown in the graphic below.

ITC, however, has been trying to push its way through in the market of late. The company launched a pocket-size deodorant in 2017, which has helped it increase its share in the market.

Not for the masses?

The deodorant market, estimated to be about Rs 4,000-6,000 crores by the industry experts, is underpenetrated and yet to become a mass phenomenon in the country. Sample this: While personal care categories like hair oil are present in over 70-80 lakh outlets, deodorant has a presence in 7-8 lakh outlets, as per industry estimates.

“Consumption is largely concentrated in the top 50 cities. High pricing is one of the reasons for limited penetration in lower tier cities. However, products like pocket sprays, while small currently, have witnessed faster growth.,” said Rishav Jain, Senior Director and Lead- Consumer and Retail Alvarez & Marsal.

“About 70-75 percent of the sales for the category come from top 20 cities,” he shared.

While initiatives such as launching low-unit packs priced at Rs 50-60 have helped the category, it has a long way to go.

The pandemic has not helped matters, given that the category is discretionary in nature.

"COVID has repercussions on the sector in the short term due to implementation of work from home, restriction on social gatherings minimizing the need for use of fragrance," said Mohit Yadav, Founder of business intelligence platform Altinfo.

With KKR’s entry in the segment, experts say, Vini Cosmetics will try to go deeper in the country. The company hinted as much in the press note and said it would leverage KKR’s global platform, resources and operational expertise to take Vini to the next level by expanding the e-commerce platform, growing new product categories, and broadening our distribution networks. Experts also say that the company might also look at extending its flagship brand FOGG and enter other personal care categories.

With companies such as ITC, HUL also vying for a larger share of the deodorant category, the market is headed for interesting times.