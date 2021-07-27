FMCG revenue growth likely to double in FY22 to 10-12%: CRISIL Ratings

The FMCG sector is set to double its revenue growth in the financial year (FY) 2022 to 10-12 percent as compared to 5-6 percent in FY21, estimates CRISIL Ratings. According to the ratings agency, this will be the sector's highest growth in the past three fiscals and will be driven by price hikes effected across product categories to offset the impact of the raw material price increase and a raft of other favourable factors.

“Operating margin, on the other hand, will be restored to the normal level of 19-20 percent with a moderation of 80-100 basis points (bps) this fiscal due to increase in advertising expense and rise in raw material prices,” said the note by CRISIL Ratings.

Interestingly, the operating margin had improved by about100 basis points last fiscal despite lower revenue growth, due to reduction in advertising and promotional expenses, it added.

The note said a continuation of strong cash generation and healthy balance sheets, as well as sizeable cash surpluses, will ensure the credit outlook remains ‘stable’. An analysis of 57 CRISIL-rated FMCG companies, which represent close to one-third of the sector revenue of Rs 4.2 lakh crore last fiscal, indicates as much.

“Price hikes of 4-5 percent effected by the players across product categories over the past six months to pass on inflation in raw materials, together with volume growth of 5-6 percent and a revival in demand for discretionary products, will support revenue growth of 10-12 percent this fiscal,” said Anuj Sethi, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings.

Sethi, however, added that widespread Covid-19 afflictions in the hinterland during the second wave will result in a moderation in rural growth this fiscal. “The recovery in urban demand for FMCG products will offset this and outpace rural revenue growth.”

Marred by inflation in key raw materials such as palm oil, tea, packaging material, several FMCG companies including HUL, Marico, Tata Consumer Products, Godrej Consumer Products have raised prices of products. Personal care products, detergents, edible oil, tea are some of the products which have particularly seen a high price increase.

While reporting its earnings for the quarter ended June, Ritesh Tiwari, Executive Director, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, HUL, informed that the company continues to battle inflationary pressure.

“Three of our biggest input materials remain volatile and at elevated levels. And we have continued to look for all leavers like savings, judicious and calibrated pricing to protect our business model,” he said.

In Q4 FY21, HUL had increased the prices of its soap brands such as Lifebuoy and Lux by 6-7 percent. Marico, too, has raised the price of edible oil brands by as much as 50 percent in the last two quarters. Its other brand, Parachute, too, has seen a double-digit price hike over the last two quarters.

HUL reported a 9.6 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 2,061 as compared to Rs 1,881 crore clocked in the corresponding period last year. The FMCG behemoth’s revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 11,730 crore, up 12.7 percent from Rs 10,406 crore in the year-ago period.

FMCG majors such as Nestle, Britannia, Jyothy Labs, Marico, and Zydus Wellness are slated to report their Q2 earnings later this week.