FMCG margins to remain impacted in quarters ahead

FMCG companies Marico, Dabur and HUL expect margins to remain impacted for at least the next few quarters, till inflation eases and rural demand revives.

The top management of these companies, addressing investors after reporting their fourth-quarter results, indicated that margins will be under pressure for the next two quarters on account of inflation and sluggish demand, which makes it challenging to pass on the cost increase to consumers.

Marico

“Moving forward in the near term, demand outlook is uncertain…….We also expect margins to remain subdued but there is some degree of comfort from copra prices, which have inched down,” said Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO, Marico. Coconut oil is extracted from copra; Marico makes Parachute coconut oil, the top brand in India by a distance.

“Both demand and margins should improve in the second half of this year,” he added.

Marico, which also makes Saffola edible oil, among other products, reported a 13.2 percent jump in its net profit for the March quarter (Q4) to Rs 257 crore from Rs 227 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company clocked a revenue of Rs 2,161 crore for the period, a jump of 7 percent from Rs 2,012 crore in the year-ago period.

Dabur

Dabur CEO Mohit Malhotra, too, shared a similar outlook for the company. According to Malhotra, inflation, which was at 9 percent in Q4, will continue to hover around the 9 percent mark in the quarters ahead.

“There could be near-term pressure on margins as we expect inflation to be in the range of around 9 percent. In the second half of the year, we see a little bit of comfort in terms of inflation,” he added.

Dabur hiked prices by 5-6 percent, mostly across the healthcare and food business, in Q4, and will institute further hikes to avoid margin compression, indicated the CEO.

HUL

FMCG major HUL also sees the second half of the year witnessing a revival in rural demand, the company’s CEO and MD Sanjiv Mehta said while addressing a press conference after reporting its fourth-quarter earnings.

According to Mehta, a good Rabi harvest, coupled with good rains and government spending, will augur well for the rural economy and the demand scenario in the hinterland could improve in the second half. The company, however, expects margins to remain impacted in the short term.

“We expect more inflation sequentially and will dynamically manage our business, we will continue to drive savings harder and take calibrated pricing actions while protecting and growing our consumer franchise. Our margins will decline in the short term as the price-versus-cost gap increases” said Ritesh Tiwari, CFO, HUL.

Margin review

HUL’s overall gross margin contracted by 331 basis points year-on-year (YoY) in Q4, while the homecare segment saw an EBIT margin contraction of 138 basis points YoY and the beauty and personal care segment, 129 basis points (YoY). The company’s cost-control measures, however, protected its EBITDA margins, which compressed by 20 basis points year-on-year.

Marico’s consolidated gross margins expanded 30 basis points year-on-year to 44.5 percent, driven by some softening in copra prices.

“Consolidated EBITDA margin expanded 20 basis points to 16 percent, primarily helped by benefit from lower staff cost,” said a note by ICICI Securities.

Dabur, on the other hand, reported a 130-basis-point YoY contraction in gross margins to 47.4 percent due to inflation. “EBITDA margin contracted 90 basis points YoY to 18 percent with a 14 percent YoY increase in other expenses,” said ICICI Securities.

Input pressure

FMCG companies across the board are battling inflation in key commodities, where substantial price hikes have dented their margins. Packaged consumer goods companies have been battling inflation since FY21.

However, the war between Ukraine and Russia has worsened the situation and created a supply shortage of several key commodities. Prices of vegetable oil, including palm oil, rice bran oil, and sunflower oil, which are key commodities for FMCG companies, are up by 35-50 percent YoY.

Inflation, price rise and grammage reduction by companies are leading to downtrading by consumers and impacting FMCG sales volumes. According to Nielsen data cited by industry sources, the FMCG industry has overall seen value growth of about 1 percent in Q4 and volume contraction of 0.8 percent.