FMCG companies turn to social media for new product development

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

A few years ago a charcoal soap or an onion hair oil would typically be a product found on a new-age direct-to-consumer (D2C) company’s website. Now, these innovations can be found on the shelves of supermarkets and even daily kirana stores.

Thanks to digital and social media, FMCG companies have an ear to the ground and are constantly launching new products developed using insights and customer feedback from these platforms.

Take for instance, ITC, which launched frozen snacks and cooking pastes under the ITC Master Chef brand during the pandemic after identifying a consumer trend towards convenience foods. Godrej Consumer Products, similarly, introduced a charcoal soap under the Cinthol brand as it found customers searching for the product on its direct-to-consumer platform.

“Digital media and social media are powerful tools that help understand what consumers want, work on new products and develop them,” Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer (India), Godrej Consumer Products, told Moneycontrol.

A sound new product development (NPD) strategy, experts point out, is essential for the long-term growth of an FMCG company, especially in a market like India, where consumers are constantly looking for innovation.

“NPD traction is more than just a ‘few percentage points of extra growth (for a year)’. While the general perception is that the benefit of increased NPD traction is limited to a few percentage points of extra growth (for a year or so), we believe it is much more than that,” said a recent report by ICICI Securities.

“We believe the success of NPD is essential to provide longevity to an organization,” it added.

Social Listening

Several FMCG companies have roped in digital marketing companies for ‘social listening’, a way to draw insights from social networking platforms, while others have set up in-house teams for the purpose.

“ITC has set up a marketing command centre called Sixth Sense which delivers on multiple pillars encompassing insights, data, moment marketing, tracking social media metrics and even industry benchmarking,” said Shuvadip Banerjee, Chief Digital Marketing Officer, ITC Limited.

According to Banerjee, Sixth Sense helps the company understand conversations on social media platforms, which leads to the identification of key trends and, in turn, product development and packaging ideas.

“The traditional way to get feedback from customers is through customer trials and market research, which would take three-four months. But now, through digital and social media, consumer goods companies can get a more data points to build feedback into product design and in a more cost-effective way,” said Dipankar Maganty, Principal, Kearney.

Tata Consumer Products, too, has launched a slew of products after popular demand on social media. The company marked its entry into the premium coffee space last year by launching D2C brand Sonnets. While the range initially offered only French Press and coffee filter grinds, six months after the launch the company also introduced Moka Pot, given the consumer demand on social media.

“Over the last few months, several customers reached out to us via direct messages and comments, enquiring about whole bean coffee. Based on this feedback, we recently launched the whole beans range of Sonnets,” said Puneet Das, President – Packaged Beverages (India & South Asia), Tata Consumer Products.

The company also plans to soon launch a range of teas under the 1868 by Tata Tea brand, based on consumer feedback on social media.

“We also actively take polls on social media to understand consumer preferences. Polls are a quick and easy way to gauge consumer interest or get feedback in real-time. Actively listening to consumer conversations on social media has helped us keep our product assortment exciting and desirable,” said Das.

Taking on D2C

The emergence of digital-native brands, which are agile in launching products, has also made it imperative for FMCG companies to keep up with trends and launch innovative products.

Companies such as Marico, Emami and Bajaj Consumer Care have launched products such as onion hair oil and onion shampoos as they try to compete with D2C brands.

Players such as Dabur, Marico, Emami and Tata Consumer Products are launching products exclusively for their D2C platforms and marketplaces as they compete with digital-first brands. Dabur India, for instance, aims to clock Rs 100 crore in sales from its digital-native brands in FY23. Dabur plans to launch superfoods such as chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, and other healthy snacks under its Real Health brands on the e-commerce channel.

“If you look at our overall NPD-to-sales ratio in the quarter (Q3), it stood at 3.6 percent. However, in the e-commerce space it is around 10 percent. Hence, we are poised to exit at a rate of around Rs 100 crore from NPD in the e-commerce or digital space. We will end this year at around Rs 60-70 crore but next year we should be crossing around Rs 100 crore on the NPD of the digitally native brands,” Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur, had said while addressing an investor call in February.

NPD-to-sales ratio determines what percentage of a company’s sales are being drawn from its new product launches.

However, this has also emerged as a way for companies to test-market their products on the masses via online channels. “Online offers you the opportunity to test market some of these niche products in a cost-efficient way,” said Dipankar Maganty of Kearney,” said Maganty of Kearney.