App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
  
  Array
(
    [_w18g] => fca65f3653825eaf423a093fd9fc6264
    [A18ID] => 1574738797510.349292
    [__io_uh] => 1
    [__io] => a7e18d47c.3e808f801_1574738797526
    [_ga] => GA1.2.1381520799.1574738798
    [_gid] => GA1.2.360172314.1574738798
    [_gcl_au] => 1.1.1563338409.1574738798
    [_fbp] => fb.1.1574738797904.506800599
    [_w18WNSITE] => WEB
    [__io_lv] => 1574738798901
    [__io_unique_41629] => 26
    [PHPSESSID] => 6cpoitckb1gm7angq6ktjr6a03
    [trackUser] => {"pageCount":"0"}
    [openModeCount] => 0
    [__gads] => ID=acfbd953f154e259:T=1574738802:S=ALNI_MbYpxCQ_zIPVeao6cu9Mz8h630JdA
    [cuid] => 74f2068801b106e991ce1574740167318_1577332167318
    [cnxspd] => 1_1577332829184
    [freewheel-detected-bandwidth] => 255
    [GED_PLAYLIST_ACTIVITY] => W3sidSI6IlBFL1QiLCJ0c2wiOjE1NzQ3NDQ4ODYsIm52IjowLCJ1cHQiOjE1NzQ3NDQ4NDIsImx0IjoxNTc0NzQ0ODQyfV0.
    [dfp_cookie_article] => Y1
    [_gat] => 1
    [__io_visit_41629] => 1
    [_gat_gtag_UA_138999550_2] => 1
    [MarketGidStorage] => {"0":{"svspr":"","svsds":24,"TejndEEDj":"cZpNtJ_4N"},"C272546":{"page":1},"C273597":{"page":1},"C273811":{"page":1}}
    [userObj] => {"city":"Ashburn","country_code":"US","country":"United States"}
)
1
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 09:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FMCG companies may lose the lather in soap margins | Corporate Corridor

Falling palm oil prices afforded FMCG companies the luxury of driving soap sales through discounts. That may not last for long

Ravi Ananthanarayanan @ravi_ananth

To view the full content of this article, you have to be a Pro:

  • Not a Moneycontrol Pro subscriber yet?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro:

What's included:

  • Ad-free Experience (App only)
  • Personalised News You can Use (App only)
  • Insights, Analyses, and Trends that Make Sense of The News
  • Ideas for Profit:
  • Technical Analysis by Professional Chartists
  • Smart Calendar of Business and Economic Events
  • Corporate Corridor
  • Guru Speak
  • Ask-Pro
  • Pro-LiveChat
  • Fundamental Research by our Independent Research Team
  • Macro Meter
  • D-Street Cues
  • Connecting Policy and Politics
  • And More
view all features »