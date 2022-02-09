FMCG companies indicate more product price increases ahead

Representative image

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies have indicated that another round of product price increases is imminent as they expect the rise in the cost of commodities and raw materials to persist for at least another quarter.

“The inflation impact is not mitigating. We are seeing continuous inflation despite a base of 4-5 percent inflation in the last year. On top of that, we are again seeing a 4-5 percent inflation,” Mohit Malhotra, CEO of Dabur India, said on a post-earnings investor call. “The company may have to take more price increases going forward.”

Britannia MD Varun Berry said that on account of unprecedented inflation across commodities, the company will increase prices by 10 percent in the fourth quarter ending March.

“The material inflation was 4 percent in the first quarter, 14 percent in the second quarter, and in the third quarter, it was 20 percent,” Berry said in response to a query on a call with investors after reporting Q3 results. “We took a 1 percent price increase in Q1, a 4 percent price hike in Q2 and in Q3 we took an 8 percent price increase. And we plan to take a 10 percent price increase in Q4.”

Sanjiv Mehta, CMD of Hindustan Unilever, India’s largest FMCG company, had indicated in January that calibrated price increases would be taken in the quarters ahead. According to Mehta, inflation is expected to moderate only in the second half of calendar year 2022.

“We are seeing unprecedented inflation; something we have not seen for at least the last 30 years,” Mehta had said. “And this is not demand-led but supply-led because of disruptions across the world. I believe that hopefully in the second half of the year, we should see some moderation in inflation.”

Demand affected

He said the operating environment looks challenging in the near term.

“We expect to see sequentially more inflation in the March quarter as compared to the December quarter,” Mehta added.

FMCG companies have been grappling with higher prices of key commodities such as palm oil and crude-linked derivatives for several quarters now. Companies haven’t passed on the entire increase in costs to consumers given the quantum of inflation and fearing an impact on demand. This has dented their margins and impacted volume growth.

Most FMCG companies reported little change in volume growth in Q3 after repeated product price increases impacted demand. Hindustan Unilever reported volume growth of 2 percent in the quarter ended December compared with 4 percent growth in the second quarter. Godrej Consumer Products, Emami and Marico reported flat year-on-year volume growth in Q3. Britannia was an outlier and delivered volume growth of 5 percent YoY.

Analysts expect the near-term growth of most FMCG companies to remain muted on account of high raw material prices.

“Near-term earnings growth of Godrej Consumer Products is likely to remain muted due to high-cost pressures and weak consumer demand,” Emkay Global Financial Services said in a note.

ICICI Securities reduced its earnings estimates for Dabur and Britannia as inflation weighed down on their performance in Q3.

“We cut our earnings estimates by 4 percent for FY23E; modelling revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 10 percent/7 percent/6 percent over FY21-24E. Maintain REDUCE with a DCF-based revised target price of Rs 3,200 (Rs 3,350 earlier),” the brokerage said. It reduced its earnings estimate for Marico by about 5 percent for FY23.

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, was 5.6 per cent in India in December, according to the Economic Survey 2021-22. The surge in energy prices, non-food commodities, input prices, disruption of global supply chains, and rising freight costs stoked global inflation during the year, the Survey said.