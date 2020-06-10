App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FM Sitharaman asks banks to consider lowering interest rates: Report

Pointing out that interest rate transmission is negligible, Sitharaman told bankers to take up the matter at the board level

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has asked banks to conduct board-level talks on further interest rate cuts for loans. The move is aimed at pushing economic activity.

Pointing out that interest rate transmission is negligible, Sitharaman told bankers to take up the matter at the board level, a source told the Business Standard. “The government was sceptical about a slower monetary rate transmission by public sector banks (PSBs) till now,” the source added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, since February, cut the repo rate by 185 basis points. The repo rate - the rate at which commercial banks borrow from the RBI – now stands at 4 percent.

related news

Banks have transmitted 120-140 bps till date, a PSB executive told the paper adding that any more cuts would hurt finances. “Depositors need to keep in mind that banks have to be viable… bringing down interest rate on loans without reducing the deposit interest rate wouldn’t make sense. By trying to bring down the rate, banks cannot kill the depositors’ franchise,” the source noted.

Further pointing out that the coupon rate for government paper is 6 percent, the source said that banks were offering loans below this rate, adding: “transmission is taking place… but there is a lag in the monetary rate transmission as deposits are for a longer tenure.”

The finance minister, in a meeting with public sector bank (PSB) executives, also told them to ensure adequate support to MSMEs via the Centre’s Rs 3 lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 02:21 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

A new worry for India’s airlines — planes ready to be delivered

A new worry for India’s airlines — planes ready to be delivered

Unlock 1.0 rules for Telangana | What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 rules for Telangana | What is allowed, what is not

Coronavirus pandemic | Lieutenant Governor’s directives will be followed: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on hospital row

Coronavirus pandemic | Lieutenant Governor’s directives will be followed: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on hospital row

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.