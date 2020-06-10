FM Sitharaman asks banks to consider lowering interest rates: Report

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has asked banks to conduct board-level talks on further interest rate cuts for loans. The move is aimed at pushing economic activity.

Pointing out that interest rate transmission is negligible, Sitharaman told bankers to take up the matter at the board level, a source told the Business Standard. “The government was sceptical about a slower monetary rate transmission by public sector banks (PSBs) till now,” the source added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, since February, cut the repo rate by 185 basis points. The repo rate - the rate at which commercial banks borrow from the RBI – now stands at 4 percent.

Banks have transmitted 120-140 bps till date, a PSB executive told the paper adding that any more cuts would hurt finances. “Depositors need to keep in mind that banks have to be viable… bringing down interest rate on loans without reducing the deposit interest rate wouldn’t make sense. By trying to bring down the rate, banks cannot kill the depositors’ franchise,” the source noted.

Further pointing out that the coupon rate for government paper is 6 percent, the source said that banks were offering loans below this rate, adding: “transmission is taking place… but there is a lag in the monetary rate transmission as deposits are for a longer tenure.”

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy