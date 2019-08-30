App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces mega public sector bank merger; 10 banks amalgamated into 4 entities

This mega consolidation drive will leave only 12 major public sector banks in the country from the earlier count of 27 in 2017.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 30 unveiled a mega merger plan for public sector banks (PSBs), amalgamating 10 banks into 4.

The consolidation will bring down the total number of public sector banks in the country to 12 from 27 in 2017.

Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank will be merged into Punjab National Bank. The consolidated entity will be the second-largest PSB with a business of Rs 17.95 lakh crore, at least 1.5 times of the current size of PNB.

Close

Two banks coming from the South – Canara Bank with Syndicate Bank will be merged. The combined size of the business will be Rs 15.2 lakh crore, roughly 1.5 times that of Canara Bank currently. The combine will have the third-largest branch network in the country with 10,342 branches.

related news

Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank will be merged into Union Bank of India. This will mean a combined business of Rs 14.59 lakh crore, roughly twice the size of UBI currently. This will make it the fourth largest in terms of a network of branches with 9,600 branches.

The fourth one will be the consolidation of Indian Bank with Allahabad Bank making it the seventh-largest with a total business of Rs 8.08 lakh crore, approximately 1.9 times the current size of Indian Bank.
 In a media briefing to announce the various measures taken to improve the efficiency of the banking system in the country, FM Sitharaman said the mega-merger plan will result in large cost reduction arising from network overlaps.


Bank of India, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, and Punjab and Sindh Bank will continue to operate as before and will be provided necessary support from the government.

The government has taken care that the technological platforms used by the banks are compatible and enable a quick realization of gains without any customer inconvenience or disruption in services.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 04:55 pm

tags #banking #Economy

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.