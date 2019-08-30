FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces mega public sector bank merger; 10 banks amalgamated into 4 entities

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 30 unveiled a mega merger plan for public sector banks (PSBs), amalgamating 10 banks into 4.

The consolidation will bring down the total number of public sector banks in the country to 12 from 27 in 2017.

Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank will be merged into Punjab National Bank. The consolidated entity will be the second-largest PSB with a business of Rs 17.95 lakh crore, at least 1.5 times of the current size of PNB.

Two banks coming from the South – Canara Bank with Syndicate Bank will be merged. The combined size of the business will be Rs 15.2 lakh crore, roughly 1.5 times that of Canara Bank currently. The combine will have the third-largest branch network in the country with 10,342 branches.

Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank will be merged into Union Bank of India. This will mean a combined business of Rs 14.59 lakh crore, roughly twice the size of UBI currently. This will make it the fourth largest in terms of a network of branches with 9,600 branches.

In a media briefing to announce the various measures taken to improve the efficiency of the banking system in the country, FM Sitharaman said the mega-merger plan will result in large cost reduction arising from network overlaps.

Bank of India, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, and Punjab and Sindh Bank will continue to operate as before and will be provided necessary support from the government.