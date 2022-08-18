Flipkart's $100 million venture arm to make seed investments in six startups

A $100 million venture fund set up by e-commerce major Flipkart will invest up to $500,000 each in six startups as part of its accelerator program.

Set up in 2019, Flipkart Ventures’ publicly revealed investments include Thrasio-styled startup GOAT Brand Labs and fintech startup Hyperface. The e-commerce company itself has been an active investor in the startup ecosystem and has a current portfolio of minority investments in more than 12 companies, which include startups such as Ninjacart, Shadowfax and Blackbuck, as well as traditional companies such as ABFRL and Arvind.

The six startups in the accelerator programme announced today were selected after a rigorous selection process that involved multiple rounds of evaluation based on objective criteria, by a board of cross functional executives at Flipkart and the Flipkart Ventures team. The programme aims to provide early-stage startups with mentorship and guidance to grow, scale, and build for Digital India.

The companies will undergo a mentorship program delivered through a customised curriculum, which has been designed by consulting major Bain & Company. This includes regular mentor connect sessions with experienced Flipkart leaders across various functions including business, product, technology, and finance.

At the end of the program, the startups will be able to present their ideas, fine-tuned over the course of the 16-week mentorship training, to potential investors and industry leaders on a Demo Day.

Flipkart Leap Ahead has been conceptualised to support early-stage startups which have the potential to disrupt the digital ecosystem and aid their growth through structured mentorship and funding. The six startups are building capabilities across a wide array of solutions, each catering to a unique problem statement and the present needs of consumers and sellers online.

This includes a metaverse with virtual stores, robotic supply chain solutions, AI-powered fashion cataloging, data analytics-powered business optimisation, data-based freight intelligence, and more that can help elevate customer and seller experiences.

The Flipkart Leap Ahead program graduated its first cohort in July 2021 with eight startups that successfully pitched their ideas to investors and raised further funding.

Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President and Head, Corporate Development, said, “Furthering our commitment to fostering India’s entrepreneur ecosystem, with Flipkart Leap Ahead we want to support startups to scale up their businesses and build relevant solutions to solve complex problems in consumer internet and technology ecosystem."

"Through this endeavor, we strive to be a catalyst in the growing startup community by continuing to expand our program each year and presenting growth opportunities to emerging entrepreneurs. We are thrilled to invest in and mentor the six selected startups possessing unique ideas, disruptive business models and new innovative technologies," he added.

The six startups are metaverse platform Dopplr, blockchain-based insurtech Livwell, logistics platform LogisticsNow, AI-based fashiontech company NeuroPixel, robotics automation platform Rightbot, and market intelligence platform Sellerapp.