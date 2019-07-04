Flipkart to reach tier III with the help of MSMEs

Flipkart plans to bring about 50,000 medium and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) within itself by one year, according to a report by Business Standard. Flipkart believes this move will create a lot of secondary jobs.

MSMEs as sellers are crucial as it helps the firm in sourcing the maximum number of categories within local areas and cut delivery and logistics cost significantly. Flipkart claims to have one lakh MSMEs within its platform.

“Our knowledge and understanding of the Indian ecosystem allow us to construct frameworks such as ‘Growth Capital’ through which sellers can scale their businesses, prosper, create more employment opportunities, and continue to transform the country’s economy,” Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Group Chief Executive Officer – Flipkart, said to the paper.

Sources told the paper that around 20 million units had been sold in the platform, and 70 percent of it was through small sellers. To expand in the Tier III cities, they will try to bring smaller companies, retailers and kirana stores within its platform.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Business of over Rs 1 crore has been conducted by 2,500 sellers in 2018 through Flipkart.

“Our aim is to ensure that India’s internet economy becomes a hub for innovation and as a home-grown company. We want to solve unique Indian problems through technology. We are committed to making it happen through our initiatives focused on MSMEs, agriculture, Make in India, skilling, and building partnership with kiranas,” Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer – Flipkart Group, said to the paper.