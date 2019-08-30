Flipkart quadruples robots for sorting ahead of Big Billion Day sale

Sunny Sen

Walmart-owned Flipkart is pressing the pedal in the race against Amazon ahead of the pre-Diwali festive season sale, popularly known as Big Billion Day, or BBD. One of Flipkart’s bets is on robots to ship more products out of its Bengaluru warehouse.

The company is adding 340 small orange cuboid-like robots to its existing fleet of 110. Flipkart calls them bots or AGVs (short for automated guided vehicles), which move inside a fenced area bereft of humans, carrying everything from books to electronics to mobile phones. “We are ramping up to three to four times,” said Pranav Saxena, Head of Robotics, Flipkart.

During BBD in 2018, Flipkart’s gross merchandise (GMV, which stands for total value of goods sold without taking discounts into account) grew by 90 per cent compared to 2017. It added $1 billion in GMV and millions of new customers. Saxena wants to repeat BBD’s success in 2019, too. That scale will require robotics combined with human effort, company officials said.

Robots in ecommerce warehouses are not new. Amazon introduced robots in its warehouses in 2014, and they do a lot more jobs – from sorting to stacking to picking – than the Flipkart bots. Amazon has deployed more than a lakh robots, mostly in the US, developed by Kiva Systems – a company Amazon bought for $775 million and renamed it as Amazon Robotics. The Amazonian robots haven’t come to India.

“India has not reached the scale where we need robots,” said an Amazon executive on the condition of anonymity. “In the US, the scale is much larger; unlike in India, human wages are very high. In India, we haven’t come to the point of introducing robots.”

In India, collaborative robots (cobots) are on the rise, automating jobs that are repetitive and human intensive. Globally, it is growing at 60-70 per cent. “In India we see similar demands,” said Pradeep David, General Manager of Universal Robots. The reason for demand is simple: “Unlike with humans where productivity and efficiency depends on the person’s health and mental state, cobots are consistent,” he adds.

Also, cobots do not require high levels of robotics understanding and are fairly easy to work along with. Kishore Nayak, who left his home in Assam for Bengaluru five years ago in search of a job and now works with the transportation team at the hub, said, “It looks nice. I know that this is a new technology and I want to learn how to work with it.”

Venkat, a localite who does not know how to speak or write Hindi or English, operates the robots. “Earlier I had to do the work manually, now with the bots I am able to do more work,” he said. Nayak and Venkat are not scared that robots will eat away their jobs.

Rather, it has helped them. The first 100 bots that were deployed improved efficiency by 60 per cent by processing 4,500 shipments every hour. With 450 bots a lot more can be achieved. The efficiency can be scaled over five times with incremental tweaks.

And, the bots can do all this without taking a tea break – 24 hours a day, for the whole year. People who did sorting can do more, too. “You can rotate the shifts. The same workforce can do more work,” said Saxena.

At Flipkart, people carry the products from the shelves to the sorting station and load it on the belt. From the belts the products are loaded on the bots, and they take it to the assigned bin. Bins have bags, which get loaded on to the trucks to get passed on to the logistics partners.

The cobot’s movement – which is like an automated traffic management system – is managed by a machine learning algorithm. “The algorithm organises the traffic,” said Saxena. The bots queue up and its movement is prioritized depending on which orders have been fulfilled, what orders are being processed at the moment, and what orders might be coming in the future. All that logic is built into the algorithm.

But, why did Flipkart choose sorting over other processes to be robotised? “It is the most complex problem,” said Saxena. “Sorting is a crisscross problem – packets are coming from multiple sources and going to multiple locations,” said Saxena.