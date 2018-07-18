App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 08:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart launches phone recharges, flight bookings on app

The first tab redirects customers to PhonePe, Filpkart's payments platform while the second one leads to MakeMyTrip.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Online retailer, Flipkart has added two new tabs to its mobile application: Recharges and Travel - Flights.

Flipkart has partnered with payments platform, PhonePe to enable customers to recharge their phones through its website, while for air ticket booking, it has partnered MakeMyTrip.

To introduce the new services, the company is offering a 25 percent instant discount on phone recharges subject to a maximum discount of Rs 50. Customers can also avail a discount of up to Rs 1,500 on flight tickets booked using select debit/credit cards and via net banking. The offer on flights is applicable until July 19.

With these updates, Flipkart will prove to be tough competition to Alibaba-backed Paytm.

The new additions aim to help customers get a seamless experience without having to download another app.

The Walmart-owned e-commerce giant launched a four-day sale - Flipkart Big Shopping Days on July 16. This was to counter rival Amazon's 36-hour Prime Day sale on July 16 and 17.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 08:57 pm

