Flipkart launches phone recharges, flight bookings on app

Online retailer, Flipkart has added two new tabs to its mobile application: Recharges and Travel - Flights.

Flipkart has partnered with payments platform, PhonePe to enable customers to recharge their phones through its website, while for air ticket booking, it has partnered MakeMyTrip.

To introduce the new services, the company is offering a 25 percent instant discount on phone recharges subject to a maximum discount of Rs 50. Customers can also avail a discount of up to Rs 1,500 on flight tickets booked using select debit/credit cards and via net banking. The offer on flights is applicable until July 19.

With these updates, Flipkart will prove to be tough competition to Alibaba-backed Paytm.

The new additions aim to help customers get a seamless experience without having to download another app.