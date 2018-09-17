Flipkart eyes stake in Hotstar as it bets big on content

Flipkart is eyeing a stake in Star India's video streaming service, Hotstar, reported the Mint.

Through Hotstar, Flipkart plans to up its ante in the high-demand video content space in the country and counter incumbents such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, that offer original content.

Flipkart was earlier said to be in talks with Netflix for a partnership but it did not materialise.

Hotstar, owned by 21st Century Fox's Star India unit, launched in India in 2015 - a year ahead of streaming giant Netflix and two years ahead of Amazon Prime Video's debut in the country. Hotstar remains ahead of both in terms of its popularity with domestic users.

Hotstar has been offering premium content like HBO's "Game of Thrones" and live-streaming of popular Indian Premier League cricket for an annual subscription of 999 rupees.

A Hotstar representative denied any such talks with Flipkart but said it was open to partnerships that can help grow the Internet ecosystem in India and beyond.

Flipkart was not immediately available for comment.

Flipkart has already tied up with Hotstar to launch a video advertisement platform in July. Hotstar is also one of the Internet partners for Flipkart Plus, its customer loyalty programme competing with Amazon Prime.

Walmart acquired about 77 percent of Flipkart for nearly $16 billion in what was the US retail giant's largest-ever deal and a move to take on arch-rival Amazon in a key growth market.

Flipkart, along with its fashion units Myntra and Jabong, is slightly ahead of Amazon in India's online retail, according to Forrester estimates.