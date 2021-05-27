Flipkart expands benefits under its seller financing program

Flipkart

Flipkart on Thursday announced that it would be further expanding its seller financing program, ‘Flipkart Growth Capital’. The company has forged various new partnerships under the Working Capital loans program to increase the breadth of options and opportunities available to the marketplace sellers, through multiple lenders, based on their specific business needs.

“These partnerships have enabled the ‘Growth Capital’ program to provide fresh credit options to sellers ranging from <Rs. 5 lakh up to Rs. 5 Crores,” the company said in a press release.

According to the company, Flipkart’s Growth Capital program has seen a 53 percent surge in volume and an 82 percent increase in value year-on-year.

“The program enables sellers to get secured and unsecured loans at interest as low as 9 percent. With the help of tech synergies across the ecosystem, sanctions happen instantly and disbursals within 24 hours of the application,” the company informed.

The company has introduced a new product under the program ‘early settlement’, which will help sellers manage their cash flows and procurement requirements with no financial burden. It informed that the seller partners opting in for the product will also benefit from processing fee waivers during this period.

Flipkart has also made the application process for the program simpler and now the company immediately redirects the interested sellers from its portal to the lender’s portal. “This enables faster processing of applications and improves sanction and disbursal timelines,” it said.

The Walmart-owned company in 2019 had revamped its seller financing program. It was then offering loans up to Rs 3 crore. The lowest interest rate being offered under the program then was 9.5 percent. Flipkart’s benefits to its sellers come at a time when the company is grappling with the second wave of the pandemic. Micro, small and medium enterprises have been especially hit due to the localised lockdowns across the country.

Last month Myntra had announced a slew of relief measures for its 2,000 brand partners, including special COVID-19 insurance with a coverage of up to Rs 3 lakh. The Flipkart-owned company also plans to bear the vaccination costs of its brand partners and two of their family members.