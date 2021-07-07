Flipkart eliminates single-use plastic packaging from supply chain

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has eliminated the use of single-use plastic packaging throughout its supply chain in the country, according to the company. Now, Flipkart’s more than 70 facilities across the country do not deploy single-use plastic for packaging.

“Flipkart has eliminated single-use plastic packaging by introducing the most scalable sustainable alternatives such as eco-friendly paper shreds, replacing poly pouches with recycled paper bags, replacing bubble wraps with carton waste shredded material, and 2 Ply roll to name a few,” Flipkart said in a press release on Wednesday.

Throughout this process, the company informed, it has also ensured full compliance with all extended producer responsibility regulations (EPR).

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice-President and Head of Supply Chain at Flipkart, said, “At Flipkart, we place great emphasis on sustainable and responsible business practices. Moving towards 100 percent single-use plastic elimination is one of the significant steps we have taken towards fulfilling our commitment to creating a sustainable ecosystem. We achieved this while navigating a tough year impacted by COVID and are proud that our teams kept the priorities in line. We are now focused on enabling our seller ecosystem to adopt sustainable packaging alternatives as well, and to create positive environmental and social impact across the entire supply chain.”

The Walmart-owned company is now working with its seller partners and educating them to move towards alternative materials. Flipkart claims to have already achieved a 27 percent reduction in the use of single-use plastic packaging in its seller fulfillments.

“Furthermore, Flipkart is actively working with the ecosystem to understand how it can best implement other initiatives to create a more circular economy for plastics so that the entire ecosystem can move towards a more sustainable future,” the company informed.

Some of the other key initiatives by Flipkart include ‘E-commerce ready packaging’, where Flipkart has been able to ship close to 15 percent of products without adding a second layer of packaging, as per the company. The company is also working on other efforts such as responsible forestry and sourcing, plastic-free returns in the supply chain, and plastic-free returns for sellers.

Flipkart has also committed to a 100 percent transition to electric vehicles in its city logistics network by 2030.