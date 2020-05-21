Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Following a near two-month complete shutdown due to COVID-19, Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday said commercial flights will resume beginning May 25. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is set to issue several guidelines to be followed for airlines and flyers.

Compulsory registration on Aarogya Setu app, use of masks and gloves, and thermal screening are some of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that the AAI is expected to issue to airlines and airport operators.

Moneycontrol has seen the internal note prepared by the AAI.

On the Aarogya Setu app, AAI has however clarified that it's not mandatory for children below 14 years old. At the same time, passengers not showing 'green' on the app will not be allowed to enter the airport terminal.

The SoPs come a day after the government announced resumption of domestic flights from May 25.

Guidelines for passengers

The AAI, according to the note, has advised passengers to report to the airport at least two hours before the scheduled departure of their flight. In addition, only those passengers who have flights in the next four hours, will be allowed to enter the terminal.

At the entrance, there will be mats and carpets that will be soaked with bleach to disinfect shoes.

Airports will have separate screening zones, where passengers will be checked for any COVID-19 symptoms.

It may be best to carry minimal luggage, as operators may restrict the use of trolleys to only those passengers requiring them for "genuine reasons."

Throughout the terminal, there will be sanitizers at several points, and social distancing markings. Seating will be restricted, and most of the F&B outlets will be take-aways.

The retailers have been told to promote use of digital payment to ensure touchless transactions. Also, there will be no newspapers or magazines, even in lounges.

Be prepared for a longer boarding, with both, airline and airport, executives keeping a close watch on social distancing.

Upon arrival too, disembarking will be in smaller batches.

Your luggage will be sanitised before being put on the conveyor belt. And as you wait for yours, be prepared for further social distancing norms.





