Flight attendant jobs see 88% drop in two years: Report

Aviation jobs have seen a huge slump following the recent debt crisis in companies like Jet Airways and Air India. Data from jobs site Indeed showed that there has been an 88 percent drop in job postings for flight attendants.

In light of the recent developments in the civil aviation sector, job postings have seen a sharp decline. However, with regulatory intervention, the sector is likely to see a revival in terms of job opportunities soon.

"With the aviation industry currently stretched for resources as well as skilled talent, disruptions in flight schedules have become the order of the day. Given the circumstances, it comes as no surprise that jobs in the sector have seen a drop, even as searches by job seekers for these roles remain largely stable. However, as financial institutions plan to support the sector during this period, we can hope for recovery in the months ahead," said Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India.

Data from Indeed also showed that in the last five years (January 2014 to December 2018), the job postings for flight attendant roles saw an overall drop of 80 percent, with the decline being the steepest in 2017-2018.

However, people are still eyeing a job in the sector. In terms of job searches, the last five years saw an overall increase of 41 percent.

Jet Airways founders Naresh Goyal and wife Anita Goyal stepped down from the board of the cash-strapped airline on March 25. The airline has a debt of over Rs 8,200 crore and needs to make repayments of up to Rs 1,700 crore by the end of March. Due to its debt troubles, Jet has grounded about 80 planes.

The government had also tried to divest in stake in national carrier Air India last year. But they were unable to find any buyer.