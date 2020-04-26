Five of top-10 firms add Rs 1.63 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL sparkles

Five of the 10 most valued domestic companies added Rs 1,63,795.48 crore in market capitalisation last week, with RIL accounting for the lion's share of the gains. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the other firms in the top-10 list which witnessed a rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

On the other hand, HUL, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, ITC and ICICI Bank finished with losses.

The market cap of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) zoomed Rs 1,21,904.63 crore to Rs 8,98,499.89 crore. The index heavyweight had soared over 10 percent on April 22 after Facebook announced an investment of USD 5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) to buy 10 percent stake in Jio Platforms.

HDFC Bank's valuation jumped Rs 14,941.95 crore to reach Rs 5,14,140.35 crore and that of Infosys advanced Rs 12,351.08 crore to Rs 2,80,369.48 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 10,282.58 crore to its valuation to stand at Rs 2,37,255.01 crore, while TCS gained Rs 4,315.24 crore to Rs 6,82,296.11 crore.

In contrast, ICICI Bank's valuation dropped Rs 26,571.92 crore to Rs 2,16,778.54 crore.

The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) diminished by Rs 21,983.99 crore to Rs 4,94,212.28 crore and that of HDFC plunged Rs 17,502.34 crore to Rs 2,73,550.94 crore.

ITC's valuation fell by Rs 9,956.71 crore to Rs 2,21,260.16 crore and that of Bharti Airtel dipped Rs 4,309.89 crore to Rs 2,69,695.48 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL maintained its numero uno position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank.

During the last week, the BSE 30-share benchmark Sensex declined 261.50 points or 0.82 percent.

: Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.