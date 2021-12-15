Fitch upgrades Tata Consultancy Services to 'A'; outlook stable

Fitch Ratings on December 15 said it has upgraded the Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) on IT services giant, Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) to 'A' from 'A-'. The outlook is stable.

"The upgrade reflects Fitch's reassessment of the linkages between TCS and Tata Sons Private Limited (TSOL), which holds 72% of TCS, based on Fitch's updated Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (PSL) Rating Criteria," the rating agency said in its release.

The agency further added that it now rates TCS at the same level as its Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) of 'a' as set out in the criteria for a stronger investee of an investment holding company (IHC) such as TSOL, where it believes that the IHC will not weaken the credit quality of the investee by taking out cash or other assets.

TCS shares, meanwhile, were trading over 1 percent lower at Rs 3,576.35 apiece on the BSE, at the time of writing this report.

Fitch's key assumptions within its rating case for TCS are as below -

- Revenue to grow by 11%-15% annually in FY22 and FY23

- Operating EBITDA margin of 26%-27% (FY21: 27%)

- Capex/sales ratio at around 2% (FY21: 2%)

- Distribution of most of the pre-dividend free cash flow (FCF) via cash dividends and share buybacks.