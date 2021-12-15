MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Fitch upgrades Tata Consultancy Services to 'A'; outlook stable

The upgrade reflects Fitch's reassessment of the linkages between TCS and Tata Sons Private Limited (TSOL), which holds 72% of TCS, based on Fitch's updated Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (PSL) Rating Criteria.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2021 / 03:18 PM IST

Fitch Ratings on December 15 said it has upgraded the Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) on IT services giant, Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) to 'A' from 'A-'. The outlook is stable.

"The upgrade reflects Fitch's reassessment of the linkages between TCS and Tata Sons Private Limited (TSOL), which holds 72% of TCS, based on Fitch's updated Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (PSL) Rating Criteria," the rating agency said in its release.

The agency further added that it now rates TCS at the same level as its Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) of 'a' as set out in the criteria for a stronger investee of an investment holding company (IHC) such as TSOL, where it believes that the IHC will not weaken the credit quality of the investee by taking out cash or other assets.

TCS shares, meanwhile, were trading over 1 percent lower at Rs 3,576.35 apiece on the BSE, at the time of writing this report.

Fitch's key assumptions within its rating case for TCS are as below -

Close

- Revenue to grow by 11%-15% annually in FY22 and FY23

- Operating EBITDA margin of 26%-27% (FY21: 27%)

- Capex/sales ratio at around 2% (FY21: 2%)

- Distribution of most of the pre-dividend free cash flow (FCF) via cash dividends and share buybacks.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Fitch Rating #Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
first published: Dec 15, 2021 02:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.