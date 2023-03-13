 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fitch revises Tata Chemicals outlook to positive; affirms at 'BB+'

Mar 13, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST

Fitch also mentioned that it expects the Tata Group company's free cash flow margin to improve over FY24-FY26, from an average of -2.5 percent in FY19-FY23, despite high average capex intensity of 10 percent.

Fitch Ratings on March 13 said that it has revised the outlook on Tata Chemicals Limited's (TCL) to positive from stable and affirmed the rating at 'BB+'

"The revision is due to our expectation that Tata Chemicals' net earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) leverage will remain below 2x over the financial year ending March 2023 (FY23) to FY26," the ratings agency said in a statement.

Tata Chemicals could generate better free cash flow than the forecasts through stronger-than-expected earnings and/or prudent management of its capex programme, which is reflected in the ratings agency's outlook, Fitch added.