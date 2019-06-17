App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 06:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

First pilot floating solar plant to be completed in next 2-3 months: Vedanta

In an investor brief, the company said it is focussing on renewable energy and its group firm Hindustan Zinc plans its "first pilot floating solar to be completed in next 2-3 months".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Vedanta on June 17 said its first pilot floating solar plant will be completed in the next two to three months.

In an investor brief, the company said it is focussing on renewable energy and its group firm Hindustan Zinc plans its "first pilot floating solar to be completed in next 2-3 months".

Vikram Solar, module manufacturer and rooftop solar and EPC solutions provider, had earlier in the year announced that it bagged the project order for a 1-MW floating solar plant for Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Vedanta Group firm.

Close

The plant will be located at Ghosunda Dam, near Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, it said.

related news

The floating plant, Vikram Solar said, will contribute to saving water evaporation loss, thus resulting in conservation of water, reduce the development of algae, maintaining cleanliness of the water and will obviously save land space.

The solar plant is expected to have an energy yield of 1,993 MWh a year and will be able to power 1,400 houses a year.

Vedanta Ltd in the investor brief said Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL), its wholly-owned arm, has achieved record plant availability of 97 percent in April.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 06:02 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Vedanta

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.