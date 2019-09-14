Fire at Aramco facility, no cause given

A Saudi-owned satellite news channel is reporting an explosion and fire at a Saudi Aramco facility in the kingdom's east, without offering a cause for the blaze.

The Dubai-based broadcaster Al-Arabiya reported the fire early Saturday morning in Buqyaq, which is near Dammam in the kingdom's Eastern Province. The channel did not elaborate.

Online videos showed a massive blaze on the horizon, with the apparent sound of gunfire in the background.