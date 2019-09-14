App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2019 11:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Fire at Aramco facility, no cause given

The Dubai-based broadcaster Al-Arabiya reported the fire early Saturday morning in Buqyaq, which is near Dammam in the kingdom's Eastern Province.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Saudi-owned satellite news channel is reporting an explosion and fire at a Saudi Aramco facility in the kingdom's east, without offering a cause for the blaze.

The Dubai-based broadcaster Al-Arabiya reported the fire early Saturday morning in Buqyaq, which is near Dammam in the kingdom's Eastern Province. The channel did not elaborate.

Online videos showed a massive blaze on the horizon, with the apparent sound of gunfire in the background.

State media in Saudi Arabia did not immediately report on the incident. Requests for comment to Aramco and officials in the kingdom were not immediately acknowledged.

First Published on Sep 14, 2019 11:20 am

