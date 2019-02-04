App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fintech companies raised a record-breaking $39.6 billion in 2018: Report

120 percent increase from previous year’s investments, according to CB Insights.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Financial technology companies have raised a whopping $39.57 billion from global investors in the year 2018, according to data provider CB Insights’ latest research. This is an increase of 120 percent from the last year, the report highlights.

The surge in funding was due in large part to 52 mega-rounds, or investments larger than $100 million, which were worth $24.88 billion combined, the research said.

A $14 billion investment in Ant Financial, the payment affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, accounted for 35 percent of total fintech funding alone last year, the research revealed.

The past three months have witnessed five companies joining hands with fintech companies whose value is more than $1 billion. They are digital bank Monzo, Plaid, the data aggregator and Brex, the credit card provider.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #Business #Companies #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.