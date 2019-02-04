Fintech companies raised a record-breaking $39.6 billion in 2018: Report

Financial technology companies have raised a whopping $39.57 billion from global investors in the year 2018, according to data provider CB Insights’ latest research. This is an increase of 120 percent from the last year, the report highlights.

The surge in funding was due in large part to 52 mega-rounds, or investments larger than $100 million, which were worth $24.88 billion combined, the research said.

A $14 billion investment in Ant Financial, the payment affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, accounted for 35 percent of total fintech funding alone last year, the research revealed.

The past three months have witnessed five companies joining hands with fintech companies whose value is more than $1 billion. They are digital bank Monzo, Plaid, the data aggregator and Brex, the credit card provider.