Financials, auto fuel earnings: Motilal Oswal on India Inc's Q3 report card

India Inc's Q3 earnings report card showed financials and auto sector driving growth. On the other side, metals, oil & gas and cement have recorded a YoY earnings decline.

The aggregate earnings of 127 MOFSL Universe companies has shown an increase of just 7% vs estimates of over 11% YoY, Motilal Oswal said in a report. However, the picture changes if metals and oil & gas is excluded. Without these two sectors, the earnings improve to 28% for both the MOFSL Universe and Nifty vis-à-vis expectations of 25% and 22% respectively led mostly by BFSI and Auto.

The report said that for the 35 Nifty companies that have declared results so far, profits have risen 18% YoY against an estimate of 15%. The growth has been driven by financials. Excluding these, the profits would have grown 12% YoY against 9% estimated.

"Profits of the 35 Nifty companies that have declared results so far have risen 18% YoY (v/s est. 15% YoY), fueled by financials. Excluding these, profits would have grown 12% YoY (v/s est. 9% YoY). Further, Nifty profits would have increased 28% YoY (v/s est. 22% YoY), excluding Metals and O&G," the report said.

The banking sector has shown stellar performance. Margin expansion has been robust asset quality continues to improve, the report said. "Earnings bliss continues for the banking sector with most banks reporting robust margin expansion while asset quality continues to improve. Advances growth has been healthy at 4-5% QoQ, barring HDFCB that reported a 2% QoQ growth."

The brokerage said that the Nifty is trading at 17.5-18.0x FY24E EPS after the recent correction and offers room for upside if the corporate earnings delivery continues. It prefers sectors like BFSI, IT, Industrials, Auto and Cement while its is underweight on Energy. The upcoming RBI policy will be an important event to understand any pause in near-term monetary tightening, the brokerage added in its report.

