    Financials, auto fuel earnings: Motilal Oswal on India Inc's Q3 report card

    The upcoming RBI policy will be an important event to understand any pause in near-term monetary tightening, the Motilal Oswal said in its report.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
    Financials have improved aggregate Q3 performance of India Inc.

    India Inc's Q3 earnings report card showed financials and auto sector driving growth. On the other side, metals, oil & gas and cement have recorded a YoY earnings decline.

    The aggregate earnings of 127 MOFSL Universe companies has shown an increase of just 7% vs estimates of over 11% YoY, Motilal Oswal said in a report. However, the picture changes if metals and oil & gas is excluded. Without these two sectors, the earnings improve to 28% for both the MOFSL Universe and Nifty vis-à-vis expectations of 25% and 22% respectively led mostly by BFSI and Auto.

    The report said that for the 35 Nifty companies that have declared results so far, profits have risen 18% YoY against an estimate of 15%. The growth has been driven by financials. Excluding these, the profits would have grown 12% YoY against 9% estimated.

    "Profits of the 35 Nifty companies that have declared results so far have risen 18% YoY (v/s est. 15% YoY), fueled by financials. Excluding these, profits would have grown 12% YoY (v/s est. 9% YoY). Further, Nifty profits would have increased 28% YoY (v/s est. 22% YoY), excluding Metals and O&G," the report said.