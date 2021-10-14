MARKET NEWS

Festive season soars card spends on e-commerce over Rs 29,000 crore in first 12 days of October

Economic recovery and festive season has pushed the card spends on e-commerce.

Ishan Shah
October 14, 2021 / 01:37 PM IST

In a first, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on October 14, released the data separately on card spends on e-commerce for the first 12 days of October. Total card spends on e-commerce websites are at Rs 29,121.45 crore.

So far, the data on card spends of e-commerce and point-of-sale terminals was clubbed together.

Credit Card spends for the first 12 days of October on e-commerce stood at Rs 19,817.35 crore whereas Debit Card spends for the same period on e-commerce were at Rs 9,304.10.

Credit Cards spends at PoS were at Rs 10,840 crore where debit card spends at PoS were higher than credit card at 15781.60 crores in the first 12 days of October.

E-Commerce giants had rolled out festive season sales in the first week of October.

Flipkart and Amazon had changed their dates for their flagship sale The Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival to October 3 from earlier announcements on different dates.

Credit Card spends on e-commerce and PoS in September 2021 were at Rs 62,936.71 crore and debit card spends were at 51,701.00 crore.

The total credit card spends in the first 12 days of October stands at Rs 30,657.35 crore and total debit card spends at Rs 25,085.7 crore.

Moneycontrol recently reported on how banks are going big on issuing credit cards and how the growth momentum in the credit card business could double in next 18-24 months from current levels.

Bankers said that around 80 percent of credit cards are issued in top 40 cities only. The pandemic impact has led to rise in digital and e-commerce adoption even in tier-3 and tier-4 cities.
Tags: #card spends #credit card #E-commerce #festive season
first published: Oct 14, 2021 12:48 pm

