Festive season may usher in a 30% rise in sales for the agarbathi industry: AIAMA

Paramasivan points to the statue of sun god Surya at a temple outside the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory. More than three decades of observation has made Devendran feel close to the sun, despite its distance of more than 149 million kms (93 million miles) from Earth. It's a feeling enhanced by the devout family's worship of the Hindu sun god Surya, he said. "I feel more religious than other people, as I can see that there is a universal power which is controlling everything," he said.

With the festive season setting in, All India Agarbathi Manufacturers Association (AIAMA) estimates a 30 percent increase in the consumption of agarbathi (incense sticks).

This growth in sales is expected to bring cheer to the Agarbathi manufacturers, aiding support to the underprivileged women dependent on the industry.

In Indian households, agarbathi, also known as incense sticks or joss sticks are an important part of every prayer. Without them, a puja ritual is considered incomplete. These sticks are available in various fragrances and prices.

“Starting from Ganesh Chathurthi till New Year, it is a very crucial period for the Agarbathi industry,” Arjun Ranga, President, AIAMA, said.

He further added that restrictions on public functions and pujas may have had an impact on the demand for agarbathi compared to last year, but devotees have continued to pray in the vicinity of their homes, which is in turn helping the agarbathi industry.

Ranga expects in the next three months, the industry will see an increase in the demand for agarbathi, dhoop (thicker incense sticks), and related products.

Further, good monsoons and uptick in the rural sector and government’s thrust towards supporting domestic industries will have a positive impact on the agarbathi industry, he said.

“While most of the manufactures have ramped up their production to address the festival demand, availability of key raw materials like charcoal, bamboo and joss powder will be crucial,” Ranga opined.

Generally, during the festive season, the industry introduces new products and fragrances. While Rose, Sandalwood, and Jasmine are the most popular traditional fragrances. exclusive fusion-based fragrances of Woody Amber and Fruity Floral fragrances are expected to capture the attention of consumers this year, the President of the association said.