Festive sale | Indian maker of Thomson, Kodak TVs eyes Rs 500cr revenue, 8% market share

Super Plastronics, the exclusive brand licensee of the Thomson and Kodak television brands in India, is eyeing Rs 500 crore revenue from festive sales in 2019.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SSPL (Super Plastronics), said both brands command a five percent share of the Indian television market. He added that the target is to increase it to eight percent.

"There has been a slowdown in offline sales of TVs for the past three months. We are hoping that the festive sales will help overcome the downturn," he said.

In the case of Thomson and Kodak, Marwah said they have been very aggressive in pricing TV models and that this will lead to a spike in sales. "This is the first time that TV prices have dropped so much. There will be a size increase because of this. This means that customers wanting to buy a 40 inch TV will buy a 50 inch TV and those looking at a 32 inch TV will shift to a 40 inch TV."

In terms of absolute sales, he said they are looking to sell two lakh units of both brands. In the next few months, the two brands may see business of another Rs 200-300 crore.

For a basic 32 inch Thomson and Kodak TV, the price has been set at Rs 6,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively.

Marwah said if the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is brought down to 18 percent for all TVs, this would help boost sales. Currently, TVs above 32 inch are taxed at 28 percent and those below 32 inch attract 18 percent GST. "We are hoping that they decrease the GST by next year. Because it is essential for the business to thrive and grow."

Unlike other players, Marwah said they have not faced a major slowdown in sales of Thomson and Kodak TVs because of their focus on the online channel. "We hold about 18 percent market share in the online TV space. While we are trying to make inroads into the offline market, the distribution reach of the online channel is far superior," he explained.