Festive sale! Not just online, it's raining deals, discounts at offline stores as well

Moneycontrol Bureau

It's the time of the year when everyone wants to go on a shopping spree. Apart from the festive cheer, there is one more reason. Everything, from a car to an air conditioner is sold at a heavy discount.

While Flipkart and Amazon kicked off their festive sales starting October 10, offline players are also gearing up to offer interesting deals for consumers.

Moneycontrol collated some of the best deals offered in the online and offline space across four-wheelers, two-wheelers, white goods, and retail industries.

Cars and Two-wheelers

Since festivals are considered auspicious in India, many people prefer to buy vehicles during this period. This festive season, carmakers are offering attractive discounts on cars.

Tata Motors has announced a special festive campaign named ‘Festival of Gifts’ for new customers. As part of this campaign, the company will offer assured gifts to the customers on every purchase of a new Tata car.

Customers stand a chance to win gifts like Tanishq vouchers, iPhone X, Tablet, LED TVs and more worth up to Rs 1 lakh. Additionally, on the purchase of a new car, customers stand a chance to win a brand new Tata Tigor through a lucky draw every week.

Buyers will receive a scratch coupon on the delivery of their car through which they can avail the gifts. This can be done by downloading the ‘Festival of Gifts’ app from the Play Store or by registering on the website.

Other four-wheeler companies such as Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra are yet to announce their offers

In a bid to boost sales, two-wheeler manufacturers are also offering discounts ahead of festive season.

Bajaj Auto has launched a 5-5-5 scheme on a select range of its motorcycles and the scheme is applicable to Platina, Discover, Pulsar, V15 and V12. The company is offering 5 years of free own damage insurance cover, 5 years of free services and 5 years of free warranty.

Largest two-wheeler maker Hero Motocorp has also announced a slew of festive offers for customers. The company has offered a low down payment finance scheme of Rs 4,999 from October 10 to November 10.

White Goods and Home Appliances

Bringing in the joyous festive season, television brand Thomson has announced heavy discounts on all its models including the new 50 and 55 4k UHD television sets. For Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale starting from October 10, the brand offers full smart TVs starting from Rs 12,499 and 4k TV from Rs 16,999.

Panasonic is celebrating 100 years of the brand and the company is offering special offers on TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, AC, beauty products and small appliances.

The company is offering a 4-year warranty on its 4K television, a combo offer on the sound system, free iron on receiving washing machines.

Godrej has also launched 40 new product models this festive season. The company is offering the facility to take home any premium product with only Rs 60 down payment and zero cost EMI. Apart from this, there is also an easy finance scheme on the refrigerator, microwave and other appliance, wherein consumers can take the product home by paying just Rs 999.

Electronic retail chain Vijay Sales is dishing out additional offers this festive season on a host of items. On a purchase of a premium TVs, AC or a refrigerator through HDFC, ICICI or Axis Bank Cards, the customer will be eligible for a 10 percent discount.

Apart from this, many more options like free smartphones or soundbar speakers are available on buying a premium television.

Chinese handset-maker Vivo has come up with offers and discounts for its customers across offline stores and retail outlets for the festive season. The company will offer discounts, no cost EMIs and cashback offers across the Vivo portfolio from October 9-November 15.

Prestige with its ‘Shubh Utsav’ is also luring customers by giving up to 25 percent discounts from Sep 16 to Nov 29.

Collaborating with e-tailers such as Flipkart and Amazon, companies are also offering customers easy delivery and zero cost EMI.

Amazon India booked Rs 400 crores worth of OnePlus smartphones within 36 hours of the Amazon Great Indian festival 2018.

For the first time, both Amazon and Flipkart started their sale on the same date. Flipkart is looking forward to selling twice the value of goods it sold last year during the festive season.

Both the companies are offering Rs 60,000 credit to consumers under their cardless scheme, besides credit and debit card EMIs.

Retail

While Shoppers Stop has launched a fashion-forward campaign, ‘Wardrobe Refresh’ to mark the festive season, Fabindia, has a new collection called Rajwada collection.

Malls are also gearing up for the festive season. Infiniti in Mumbai will be inviting celebrities and organise events to increase footfalls.

Future Group's fbb fashions will also be dishing out discounts until October 15 on its e-commerce platform. Customers need to use a festive code to avail up to 40 percent off on sportswear. footwear. party wear. and ethnic wear.

With inputs from Swaraj Baggonkar, M Saraswathy and Himadri Buch