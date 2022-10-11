Festival-season cheer: Packaged food and beverage companies witness surge in sales

Representative image.

Packaged food companies are witnessing a surge in sales as the country experiences a ‘normal’ festival season after two years of gloom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies operating in the segment, such as Parle Products, Amul, and Bikanervala Foods, reported a 15-20 percent growth in sales during the current phase of the festival season, compared to the pre-pandemic period, and expect to clock even higher sales during Diwali.

“There is tremendous demand this season for milk and milk products, and even inflation has not deterred people from spending during the festivals. We are seeing 20 percent higher consumption of our products, compared to the pre-COVID period,” said RS Sodhi, Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which owns the Amul brand.

Bikanervala Foods, too, has seen a 15-18 percent surge in sales on the back of festivals and is expecting demand to jump even higher. This could lead to a 20-25 percent jump in sales this Diwali compared to the pre-COVID period.

“Indian consumers have expressed a robust desire to shop more this festival season. It started from Rakshabandhan and will go on till Diwali. And it will be the first time in the past two years that we have seen such high sales as the pandemic majorly affected our sales in the past two years. We are targeting festival-season sales of over Rs 400 crore,” said Manish Aggarwal, Director, Bikano, Bikanervala Foods.

According to packaged food companies, demand for their products is not just high in urban areas, but also in rural areas, where consumption has been sluggish due to the impact of inflation.

Biscuit maker Parle Products, for instance, claims to be seeing strong sales in rural areas.

“We are seeing a strong revival in demand from rural areas. We feel this is because farmers have received good realisation for the Rabi harvest due to geo-political tensions that raised wheat prices. Also, though monsoon was deficient in a few regions initially, it has covered (all areas) in the last month, raising expectations of a good Kharif crop,” said Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head, Parle Products.

A jump in sales due to the festival season bodes well for food companies, which have been struggling with sluggish consumption for several quarters now, thanks to inflation and a slowdown in the economy.