Ferns N Petals gears up for contactless delivery this Raksha Bandhan

Gifting service Ferns N Petals has decided to opt for contactless delivery of its gifts during the upcoming Raksha Bandhan. They will also include up to 1,000 new designs for customers to choose from while they stay indoors during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Ferns N Petals receive 9,000 orders a day, despite the festival being three weeks away. It expects a 60% growth this Raksha Bandhan season, despite noticing a 6% drop in average ticket size this season, due to the entry of a new segment of customer (with small ticket size) coming online, who are taking the precautionary measures to be safe and while shopping online said Manish Saini in a press release.

It has tied-up with reputed brands like Cadbury, Amul, ITC, Bata, Cookie Man, Phillips, Gillette, Raymond for Rakhi gifting options. "We are taking all the safety measures like sanitizing all the items that are being shipped and ensuring contactless deliveries, ” said Saini, adding that they also have a digital gifting option for customers where they can send messages from renowned artistes like Shaan, Kailash Kher, Jhonty Rhodes or Ronit Roy for their brothers this Raksha Bandhan.