Federal Bank opens 300,000 accounts with neo-bank partners

Federal Bank said on October 22 that it has opened more than 300,000 accounts with neo-banking partners.

The bank has tied up with three neo-banking platforms; Jupiter, Fi & DGV.

Federal Bank’s MD & CEO Shyam Srinivasan in a media call said investment focus around digital and fintech partnerships is showing results, and some of these fintech partnerships have led to opening up of over 300,000 bank accounts with neo-banking platforms.

On the user-behaviour and cross-sell opportunity, Srinivasan said, “This is maybe too early to answer but conceptually this is what everybody is asking. It’s been three-four months only and we will have to wait and see how the seasoning happens.”

It’s a watch and something we will keep track of, to cross sell we would need to have a sufficient track record and we will cross-sell as and when an opportunity arises, he said.

Srinivasan said the bank will make their solutions customised by using analytics to understand what each customer wants. The bank is looking to build a product strategy for neo-bank customers similar on the lines of its personal loan portfolio strategy where credit offerings are given on the basis of debit card profile.

Similar methods will be adopted for these (neo-bank) customers, Srinivasan said.

The bank is also back on the track for credit card issuance after the RBI had stopped Mastercard from issuing new cards. The bank pivoted to Visa and RuPay platforms.

"Within a month after the Mastercard halt, we were able to get with Visa and within three weeks, we partnered with FPL Technologies on a co-branded format," Shalini Warrier, Executive Director, Federal Bank, said.

We are doing around 400-500 cards a day and the bank’s credit card base was at 32,000 cards with outstanding at Rs 35 crore, she added.

Strong Q2 Results

The bank’s net profit was at Rs 460 crore, a growth of 49 percent y-o-y, whereas the total advances grew by 10 percent y-o-y.

The bank’s gold loan book registered a growth of 25.88 percent and expects the same number for the full financial year 2022.

The bank’s net interest income was at Rs 1,479.42 crore for the September quarter and the net interest margin stood at 3.20 percent.

The Gross NPA of the bank stood at 3.24 percent and the Net NPA at 1.12 percent. The bank’s provisioning coverage ratio was 79.33 percent.

CASA grew by 17.82 percent from Rs 52,785 crore to Rs 62,190 crore on a y-o-y basis for September quarter. The total deposits increased by 9.73 percent from Rs 1,56,747.39 in September, 2020 to Rs 1,71,994.75 crore in September 2021.