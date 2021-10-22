MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Federal Bank opens 300,000 accounts with neo-bank partners

Federal Bank has tie-up with over 50 fintechs. The bank is also back on track for credit card issuance after the RBI had stopped Mastercard from issuing new cards.

Ishan Shah
October 22, 2021 / 05:05 PM IST

Federal Bank said on October 22 that it has opened more than 300,000 accounts with neo-banking partners.


The bank has tied up with three neo-banking platforms; Jupiter, Fi & DGV.


Federal Bank’s MD & CEO Shyam Srinivasan in a media call said investment focus around digital and fintech partnerships is showing results, and some of these fintech partnerships have led to opening up of over 300,000 bank accounts with neo-banking platforms.


On the user-behaviour and cross-sell opportunity, Srinivasan said, “This is maybe too early to answer but conceptually this is what everybody is asking. It’s been three-four months only and we will have to wait and see how the seasoning happens.”


It’s a watch and something we will keep track of, to cross sell we would need to have a sufficient track record and we will cross-sell as and when an opportunity arises, he said.


Srinivasan said the bank will make their solutions customised by using analytics to understand what each customer wants. The bank is looking to build a product strategy for neo-bank customers similar on the lines of its personal loan portfolio strategy where credit offerings are given on the basis of debit card profile.


Similar methods will be adopted for these (neo-bank) customers, Srinivasan said.


The bank is also back on the track for credit card issuance after the RBI had stopped Mastercard from issuing new cards. The bank pivoted to Visa and RuPay platforms.


"Within a month after the Mastercard halt, we were able to get with Visa and within three weeks, we partnered with FPL Technologies on a co-branded format," Shalini Warrier, Executive Director, Federal Bank, said.

We are doing around 400-500 cards a day and the bank’s credit card base was at 32,000 cards with outstanding at Rs 35 crore, she added.


Strong Q2 Results  


The bank’s net profit was at Rs 460 crore, a growth of 49 percent y-o-y, whereas the total advances grew by 10 percent y-o-y.


The bank’s gold loan book registered a growth of 25.88 percent and expects the same number for the full financial year 2022.


The bank’s net interest income was at Rs 1,479.42 crore for the September quarter and the net interest margin stood at 3.20 percent.


The Gross NPA of the bank stood at 3.24 percent and the Net NPA at 1.12 percent. The bank’s provisioning coverage ratio was 79.33 percent.

CASA grew by 17.82 percent from Rs 52,785 crore to Rs 62,190 crore on a y-o-y basis for September quarter. The total deposits increased by 9.73 percent from Rs 1,56,747.39 in September, 2020 to Rs 1,71,994.75 crore in September 2021.

Ishan Shah
Tags: #Federal Bank
first published: Oct 22, 2021 05:05 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.