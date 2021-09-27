Federal Bank launches contactless credit card with NPCI

South-based lender, Federal Bank on September 27 launched RuPay Signet Contactless Credit with National Payments Corporation of India.

The bank said in a media release, the major highlight of the card is its lower annual percentage rate starting from just 5.88 percent.

The bank said the card can be used to gain access to wide variety of offers and deals across categories including travel, food and dining, shopping, etc.

The bank said it has adopted a digital first approach as the card can be immediately made available for use in the mobile application of the bank, while the physical card is delivered in due course.

Shalini Warrier, Executive Director & Business Head- Retail, Federal Bank said, “Federal Bank has, yet again, ensured that the mantra of “Digital at the fore, Human at the core” comes to life via this latest offering, the RuPay credit card. This card is also a symbol of our strong partnership with NPCI, an entity known for innovation in the retail payments space.”

Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said, “We are excited to launch with our partner bank - the Federal Bank RuPay Signet Contactless Credit Card. This card has a significant potential to attract new-age customers as it has a complete package of benefits suiting their lifestyle backed up with an innovative cashback scheme.